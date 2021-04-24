I am writing to publicly add my name to the long list of Bozeman and Gallatin County citizens who know Gary Lusin to be a dedicated, intelligent, and compassionate Bozeman School Board member. Throughout my 22 years in this community, eight as superintendent of schools, I have worked with and observed many outstanding board members. A few of these public servants may approach Gary’s effectiveness, but none surpass him.
While it is difficult to imagine anyone more informed on the broad range of educational issues facing our community, Gary’s focus is always on learning more. Gary is a deliberate and methodical leader, who is committed to excellence in Bozeman public education through collaboration, professionalism, and being a positive voice for public education in the community and the state.
In his role as a school trustee, Gary conducts himself with a clear sense of service, integrity, and deep concern for students, parents, staff members and the community at large. Gary Lusin is a star. Our community should continue to benefit from his talents in his role on the board. A vote for Gary Lusin is a vote for continued progress and excellence.