The U.S. Surgeon General recently advised loneliness, isolation, and lack of connection as a public health crisis associated with an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia, and premature death akin to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Humans are wired for social connection which contributes greatly to our mental health and well-being. Unfortunately, approximately half of adults report feeling lonely and isolated. I write to remind the community of a readily-available remedy: Bozeman Elks Lodge #463.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was founded in 1868, and our Bozeman Lodge was chartered in 1898. Membership is open to men and women, and requires only a belief in God, American citizenship, and being at least 21 years of age. We question no one’s religion and are unconcerned with political affiliations and avoid those topics in our Lodge. We seek those who delight in wholesome association with congenial companions; who are deeply imbued with the spirit of patriotic loyalty; and who desire, without the fanfare of publicity, to share in the endeavor to relieve those in distress, promote our youth, honor our veterans, and prove themselves true friends to all in need. Examining portraits of our past leaders, you’ll recognize familiar names from Bozeman history including Lamme, Willson, Story, Heeb, Langhor, and Lehrkind. Since 1898, we have contributed over $17 million back to our community.
In his advisory, Dr. Murthy identified six pillars of a national strategy to advance social connection; the first to strengthen social infrastructure and the last to cultivate a culture of connection. Membership in the Elks directly address both of these, like other historical social organizations such as Fraternal Order of Eagles, Lions Club, and the Rotarians. I believe all are poised for resurgence.