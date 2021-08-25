Letter to the editor: A response to the Chronicle's Vietnamese food truck article Frances Kim Stephanie Keene Aug 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman community has failed to acknowledge the pain we feel as part of the Asian community when a white-owned Vietnamese food truck refuses to acknowledge any cultural exchange in their creation. This follows a traumatic year for Asians, including seeing Asians massacred in the Atlanta Spa and Indianapolis FedEx shootings.Our food roots us in our cultures and identities. Each dish holds a memory. Many of us have childhood memories of being bullied for our lunches that were too “weird,” “gross,” and “smelly.” As adults, we’ve seen our culture become trendy and celebrated as a "good niche" for one restaurant and "high quality" Asian food with "western flair" for another. Our cultures have long been packaged into consumables to satisfy Western desires of something “exotic.” In this, Asians have been sidelined, caricatured, forced into human zoos, and erased of their histories with colonialism, war, and immigration. Non-Asian people cannot claim to appreciate Asian cultures when they profit from our food and ignore Asian people, who face rising anti-Asian sentiment. We ask that if you are white and profit from Asian food or other aspects of Asian culture, that you pay homage to the respective culture and its people. Cultural exchange can be incredibly meaningful when done respectfully. If you enjoy eating Asian food in town, research who the restaurant owners are. Consider supporting Asian-owned businesses first. If they’re white-owned, ask them, “What are you doing to regularly support the Asian community?” We have already demanded to know where food is sourced, let us also ensure that Asian people are supported and their diverse histories are recognized. We are experts in our pain and ask for accountability because we are hurting. Help us get the accountability the Montana Asian community deserves. This is our home too. Frances KimStephanie Keene, vice president of the MSU Asian Student Interracial AssociationBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Food Asian Economics Sociology Art Culture Community Truck Restaurant Homage Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Letter-writer should search for useful solutions Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana State's decision on masks comes as a shock Posted: 12 a.m. Montana governor encourages vaccination, won't mandate it Posted: 12 a.m. Nurses union vetoes Bozeman Health contract, returns to negotiations Posted: 12 a.m. Site near Billings Clinic could be developed for housing Posted: Aug. 24, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back