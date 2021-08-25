Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman community has failed to acknowledge the pain we feel as part of the Asian community when a white-owned Vietnamese food truck refuses to acknowledge any cultural exchange in their creation. This follows a traumatic year for Asians, including seeing Asians massacred in the Atlanta Spa and Indianapolis FedEx shootings.

Our food roots us in our cultures and identities. Each dish holds a memory. Many of us have childhood memories of being bullied for our lunches that were too “weird,” “gross,” and “smelly.” As adults, we’ve seen our culture become trendy and celebrated as a "good niche" for one restaurant and "high quality" Asian food with "western flair" for another. 

Our cultures have long been packaged into consumables to satisfy Western desires of something “exotic.” In this, Asians have been sidelined, caricatured, forced into human zoos, and erased of their histories with colonialism, war, and immigration. Non-Asian people cannot claim to appreciate Asian cultures when they profit from our food and ignore Asian people, who face rising anti-Asian sentiment. We ask that if you are white and profit from Asian food or other aspects of Asian culture, that you pay homage to the respective culture and its people. 

Cultural exchange can be incredibly meaningful when done respectfully. If you enjoy eating Asian food in town, research who the restaurant owners are. Consider supporting Asian-owned businesses first. If they’re white-owned, ask them, “What are you doing to regularly support the Asian community?” We have already demanded to know where food is sourced, let us also ensure that Asian people are supported and their diverse histories are recognized. 

We are experts in our pain and ask for accountability because we are hurting. Help us get the accountability the Montana Asian community deserves. This is our home too.

Frances Kim

Stephanie Keene, vice president of the MSU Asian Student Interracial Association

Bozeman

