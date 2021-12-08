Support Local Journalism


There is a perfect solution to the pollution of the Gallatin River! Stop the building at Big Sky! The blooming of this blue ribbon steam is a travesty, as well as the traffic on Highway 191. How many hotels are needed? Do people realize there is only one road out of Big Sky?

And yet the building continues. 

Robin Choate

Bozeman

