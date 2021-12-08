Letter to the editor: A perfect solution for protecting the Gallatin River Robin Choate Dec 8, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There is a perfect solution to the pollution of the Gallatin River! Stop the building at Big Sky! The blooming of this blue ribbon steam is a travesty, as well as the traffic on Highway 191. How many hotels are needed? Do people realize there is only one road out of Big Sky? And yet the building continues. Robin ChoateBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin River Building Pollution Solution Hotel Road Traffic Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: We can't forget the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Letter to the editor: City of Bozeman should adopt CEDAW resolution Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Letter to the editor: Appreciating the values of America, free society Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Letter to the editor: We can still alter the course of climate change Posted: Dec. 7, 2021 Letter to the editor: Politicians should have no say on wildlife management Posted: Dec. 7, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back