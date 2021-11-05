Letter to the editor: A new understanding of nature is long overdue Steve Kelly Nov 5, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Multiple use without "sustained yield" is a trap. Multiple use, with awareness and dedication to sustained yield, is also a trap. Both versions fail to acknowledge what is. What we call wilderness, or Wilderness, is untrammeled. Human use is regulated to protect and maintain that untrammeled condition. Wilderness is not protected for human use, it simply is.Life is not a competition, however many times we are told that it is. That notion is an agreement that needs to be reexamined and discarded. Use defines value in a way that does a disservice to the reality that nature in all its manifestations exists for its own purposes, regardless of the infinite number and/or intensity of human desires. “The more successful we become in science and technology, the more diabolical are the uses to which we put our inventions and discoveries.” C.J. Jung, Letters Vol. II, p. 81 (1975)Nature does not need to be managed. When we destroy nature with monstrous industrial machinery, we destroy ourselves. Man does not see how cruelty leads to self-ruin. As it is with all evil, cruelty is done in a hypnotic state of unawareness. A new understanding is long overdue. Steve KellyBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cruelty Nature Disservice Trap Value Sustained Yield Letter Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bozeman needs to take climate change seriously Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Choosing a leader the most important task for board Posted: Nov. 4, 2021 Letter to the editor: Which party is actually better for the economy? Posted: Nov. 4, 2021 Letter to the editor: Attorney General Knudsen's many different hats Posted: Nov. 4, 2021 Letter to the editor: Montana deserves leaders who believe in health measures Posted: Nov. 4, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back