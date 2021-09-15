Letter to the editor: A future with less water demands we rethink our lawns Brian Koukol Sep 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We have had a vision of the future this summer and it is one with less water. It makes no sense to spray our drinking water on grass that is ecological dead space. I would suggest we consider the idea of reducing our lawn areas and look for a better, more sustainable way of dealing with the areas around our homes and parks.There are an estimated 40 million to 50 million acres of lawn in the continental United States — that’s nearly as much as all of the country’s national parks combined. In 2020, Americans spent $105 billion keeping their lawns verdant and neat. But our grass addiction comes at an environmental cost. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, maintaining those lawns also consumes nearly 3 trillion gallons of water a year as well as 59 million pounds of pesticides, which can seep into our land and waterways. Department of Transportation data shows that in 2018, Americans used nearly 3 billion gallons of gasoline running lawn and garden equipment. That’s the equivalent of 6 million passenger cars running for a year. The Southern Nevada Water Authority just requested that the Nevada Legislature outlaw approximately 40% of the grass that nobody walks on in the Las Vegas area.We may not be the middle of a desert but our city’s growth and limited water supply will require our rethinking of our grass areas into more natural spaces with low-maintenance plant choices for this. And pollinators will love you for it! Brian KoukolBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawn Botany Transports American Water Supply Grass Drinking Water Addiction Data Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Fundamental changes needed to deal with climate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Streamline provides a crucial service for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: How can we all continue to look the other way? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Officials should speed timber project south of town Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Real patriots stand up for the well-being of others Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back