Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


We have had a vision of the future this summer and it is one with less water. It makes no sense to spray our drinking water on grass that is ecological dead space. I would suggest we consider the idea of reducing our lawn areas and look for a better, more sustainable way of dealing with the areas around our homes and parks.

There are an estimated 40 million to 50 million acres of lawn in the continental United States — that’s nearly as much as all of the country’s national parks combined. In 2020, Americans spent $105 billion keeping their lawns verdant and neat. But our grass addiction comes at an environmental cost.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, maintaining those lawns also consumes nearly 3 trillion gallons of water a year as well as 59 million pounds of pesticides, which can seep into our land and waterways. Department of Transportation data shows that in 2018, Americans used nearly 3 billion gallons of gasoline running lawn and garden equipment. That’s the equivalent of 6 million passenger cars running for a year. The Southern Nevada Water Authority just requested that the Nevada Legislature outlaw approximately 40% of the grass that nobody walks on in the Las Vegas area.

We may not be the middle of a desert but our city’s growth and limited water supply will require our rethinking of our grass areas into more natural spaces with low-maintenance plant choices for this. And pollinators will love you for it!

Brian Koukol

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe