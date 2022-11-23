In response to "Responsibility Required for Everyone": I found myself writing a respond to this particular op-ed following the untimely death of one of the best teachers I ever had. Unfortunately, this person's life was cut short by a driver running a red light. While I agree that responsibility is required by anyone on the road, I was very discomforted by the lack of accountability for vehicle drivers.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 2019 Crash Data Summary, the top three conditions involved in a crash are roadway departures (71%), intersection crash (14%), unrestrained occupant (51%). In addition the data indicated that the population most affected were pedestrians at (75%); bikers sat at (24%). While bikes have been involved in crashes data from 2020 (same agency) showed that 0 of those bike caused crashes resulted in fatality.
This is why a license, continual awareness, and education for a car is necessary. A person in their 5-pound bike will not incur as much damage as a person with a 5,000-pound truck. Essentially the responsibility is on the person with the item that carries more force at 35 mph (which most road cyclists are not hitting in town). It is not cars that kill people, it's people operating their vehicles that kill people.
I agree that we need better cyclist and car separation, and with the given facts above I believe one of the best way to do that for the city of Bozeman is to expand public transport. And since we are in both agreement that we would like to see less tragedies in our community, I believe increasing the accessibility for people to move about town could solve both our concerns. I hope to see you furthering the cry for less accidents via more options for commuting.
Thuy Nguyen
Bozeman
