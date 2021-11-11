Letter to the editor: A day celebrating our veterans' willingness to serve Rick Gale Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Thursday, Nov. 11, communities across America will celebrate and honor U.S. military veterans for their patriotism, love of county, and willingness to serve during war and peace time.In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice ending World War began. It is the origin of Veterans Day, a U.S. holiday often confused with Memorial Day.Memorial Day honors America’s war dead, while Veterans Day honors all American veterans, living and dead, and has a special emphasis on thanking living veterans for their service to our country. Here in Gallatin County, many of our schools are honoring and recognizing local veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces. These men and women who served our country in a military uniform come from all walks of life; they are parents, children, grandparents, friends, and neighbors and are an important part of our community.Many of these same veterans continue serving our country as teachers, firefighters, police officers, members of community and faith-based organizations, and veteran service organizations like the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Marine Corps League, and Vietnam Veterans of America.Our veteran service organizations are committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans. Rick GaleBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Veteran Community Memorial Day Military Veterans Day America Patriotism Willingness Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Local sales tax an opportunity we keep missing out on Posted: Nov. 12, 2021 'Something that had to be earned:' Bozeman marks Veterans Day with ceremony Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Editorial: Veterans deserve our thanks Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Letter to the editor: Keep wearing masks, it will save people's lives Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Letter to the edtior: Daines against anything that affects his bottom line Posted: Nov. 10, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back