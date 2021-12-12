Support Local Journalism


This is an open letter to all Bozeman drivers:

It is the end of another drivers Ed session with 15 year-old inexperienced drivers. Unfortunately we had two or three incidents with extremely rude drivers. The students and I sure would like to remind everyone two things.

First, don’t drive in a hurry as many folks around Bozeman do, and please adhere to the three simple rules of roundabouts:

1.  Always yield going in

2.  Never stop in the roundabout

3.  Signal going out to help others know when they can safely go.

Pat Darbro 

Bozeman

Letter Policy

