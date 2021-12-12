Letter to the editor: A couple of reminders for all Bozeman drivers Pat Darbro Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This is an open letter to all Bozeman drivers:It is the end of another drivers Ed session with 15 year-old inexperienced drivers. Unfortunately we had two or three incidents with extremely rude drivers. The students and I sure would like to remind everyone two things.First, don’t drive in a hurry as many folks around Bozeman do, and please adhere to the three simple rules of roundabouts: 1. Always yield going in2. Never stop in the roundabout3. Signal going out to help others know when they can safely go. Pat Darbro Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driver Bozeman Student Folks Incident Roundabout Couple Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Concealed carry is wrong for Montana's universities Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Water conservation not enough to keep up with growth Posted: Dec. 11, 2021 Letter to the editor: Opponents of vaccines, masks are in the minority Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Letter to the editor: Refugees a burden that Bozeman should decline Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Letter to the editor: As Bozeman grows, city should think more about water Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with school leaders' criticism of state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back