I have to confess to being a one-time anti-vaxxer. I was opposed to the mandate for vaccination against measles, mumps, pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus and polio. But I later realized that it was actually a good thing.

Kindergarten changes a person.

Thomas Giebink

Bozeman

