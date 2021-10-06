Letter to the editor: A confession from a one-time vaccine opponent Thomas Giebink Oct 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I have to confess to being a one-time anti-vaxxer. I was opposed to the mandate for vaccination against measles, mumps, pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus and polio. But I later realized that it was actually a good thing. Kindergarten changes a person. Thomas GiebinkBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Health care workers deserve appreciation, not abuse Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Support bond to replace law and justice center Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen deserves vote for municipal court judge seat Posted: Oct. 5, 2021 Letter to the editor: Best chance in a generation to combat climate change Posted: Oct. 5, 2021 Letter to the editor: Canyon Gate development will have negative impacts Posted: Oct. 5, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back