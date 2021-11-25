Letter to the editor: A carbon fee can help us wean off fossil fuels Brian Koukol Nov 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Over a hundred years ago the salvation of our cities was found in the internal combustion engine, ridding them of the buildup and associated problems of animal waste. It was the blessing of its time. Today the accumulation of carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels for a century and a half has spawned the unintended consequence of increasingly harmful climate change.The last 60 years of greatly improved science and casual observation have shown us climate change is real and we humans are responsible. I believe that there are many complex and urgent issues facing us today, but the most urgent is ridding ourselves of the burning of fossil fuels. We can’t just shut our reliance on fossil fuels off, but we can wean ourselves off with the least amount of cost by implementing a fair and equitable solution that incentivizes alternatives. A pollution fee on carbon with a commensurate cash back payment back to the American people can let us reach a world in which we stabilize climate change. Putting carbon pricing in the reconciliation bill is a way we can really achieve 50% carbon reduction goals by 2030. The future is ours to shape, but if enough of us ask Congress to act, our children will not face the consequences of our inaction.As the Norwegian statement of purpose says: “And there were many of us who cleared new land: ploughed and planted, bartered and traded: and the smoking stacks of the factory meant security and food on the table. We never wanted progress to end — for how much is enough? Did we never guess in our battle with nature that one day Earth itself would call the tune? You are rich in proportion to the things that you can afford to leave in peace.” Brian KoukolBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carbon Fossil Fuel Fee Climate Change Economics Commerce Finance Ecology Pollution Accumulation Reliance Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Sen. Daines should back Blackfoot-Clearwater bill Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Give up tobacco, live a longer, healthier life Posted: 12 a.m. United Way school programs to become second recipient of county ARPA money Posted: Nov. 24, 2021 Work group considers proposal to start ambassador program along the Madison River Posted: Nov. 24, 2021 Bozeman's Mountains Walking Brewery rezoning bid fails Posted: Nov. 24, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll What is the most essential Thanksgiving side dish? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese Rolls Green beans Vote View Results Back