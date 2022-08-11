Aldo Leopold, father of game management in America, reviewed Young and Goldman’s Wolves of North America in 1944. The book chronicled the eradication of wolves by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The authors asserted: “There still remain, even in the United States, some areas of considerable size in which we feel that both the red and the gray (wolves) may be allowed to continue their existence with little molestation.” Leopold asked, “Where are these areas? Probably every reasonable ecologist will agree that some of them should lie in the larger national parks and wilderness areas; for instance, the Yellowstone and its adjacent national forests.”
Fifty years later, Leopold’s suggestion became a reality, when interior agencies restored wolves to those very areas. Leopold knew, and we have learned, that wolves would restore wholeness to the park and surrounding national forests, benefitting ecosystem health and human well-being. He could not have imagined the incredible opportunity the wolves’s return would provide for observation and enjoyment by millions of park visitors, who infuse $65.5 million into the gateway counties annually, or the unparalleled setting for the world’s longest-running study of wolves in a multi-prey, multi-predator system.
Then came Montana’s legislature, governor, and game commission: In 2021, Senate Bill 314 and House bills 224 and 225 liberalized killing methods and quotas that resulted in 21 Yellowstone wolves being slain on the park’s northern boundary without justification.
Aug. 25, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet all day at the capitol, intent upon setting a proposed quota of 10 wolves for a new WMU 313. That is unconscionable. Wolves are our best natural ally against the plague of chronic wasting disease. Wolves, like dogs, are man’s best friend. We may as well be killing collies.
