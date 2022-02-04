Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
Have you visited the liberal bastions of Portland or Seattle recently? If you did you would have been depressed by the perfect example of “No good deed goes unpunished’. These once beautiful cities have been come refuges for those experiencing homelessness at the expense and sorrow of local residents. Will our city and county leaders keep that from happening here?
“Build it and they will come” and so our welcoming community has brought us pockets of unmovable mobile structures along our streets and in our parks. While these people deserve our sympathy the Bozeman welcome mat only encourages more of the same. What appears to be a controllable problem now will only grow unmanageable unless the city and county take action. This is a health and safety issue.
These people are living without proper trash and waste disposal. Is untreated sewage being disposed of in sewers only to find its way into our streams and rivers? The Health Department should require these non-conforming, code violating structures to comply with local health and safety regulations before Bozeman becomes a less than livable Portland East. This is a terrible problem but to ignore it will only see it grow worse.
One example; in one crowded dog park a structure and its broken down vehicle are taking up four parking spaces. Is that right or fair? This problem needs action now.
