Our South Central Association put out an effort to recognize our health care providers. The effort began last Wednesday night at 5 p.m.
My husband and I, who were out banging pots and pans as loud as we could, wished we were hearing more noise.
My thought is that every Wednesday at 5 p.m., we should all join the effort to thank these folks. They are on our frontline and ready to serve at any moment. What else do we have to do? We must recognize them.
So, as we adhere to social distancing and isolation, how about if everyone steps out on their porch or in their yard to thank these folks? I propose that from this moment on, every Wednesday at 5, we get out there and make some noise.
It is the least we can do.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.