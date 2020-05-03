As the sun marches north in the sky, and rain replaces snow, it’s clear that we’re only weeks from that most remarkable time of year: early summer in Montana, boasting green foothills, snow-capped peaks, cobalt skies, and long crisp evenings. This perennial renewal fosters feelings of normalcy during an unpredictable time.
Never before have I been so happy to live in such a beautiful place, with close-to-home access to rivers, mountains, and trails. During times of stress, I turn to outdoor recreation for solace, rejuvenation and relief. And I’m not alone – while running, or paddling or skiing, I see lots of smiling faces, happy to be outside, celebrating the return of spring. And with few exceptions, folks are doing their best to recreate responsibly, and in accordance with stay-at-home directives.
Gallatin County is now a “former hotspot” of COVID-19 in Montana, which reflects so much shared sacrifice. As we enter a new phase of the pandemic, the fear of a spike in viruses is real, but the devastation we’ve seen to our economy and so many of our local businesses – the very lifeblood of our community which, alongside our natural assets, ranks us as such a desirable place to live – calls for a responsible, phased “opening.”
Let’s keep up the good work. Let’s support our friends, neighbors and businesses any way we can. And when we head outdoors, let’s be mindful not to crowd trailheads, to avoid activities that pose enhanced risk, to be socially-distant aware and respectful of fellow recreationists. To enjoy outdoor recreation during springtime in Gallatin County is a special experience, but it’s also a privilege and a luxury. To recreate irresponsibly, to risk a renewed spike of COVID-19, is to undermine the financial sacrifice of so many.
