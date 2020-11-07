Perhaps the new editor will return the paper to the practice of journalism. Newspapers are not supposed to pick sides.
This one has become a Democrat, anti-Trump newsletter. Editorials, headlines and stories typically favor the party line. Many editorial cartoons are so vile, they make me and other conservatives sick. Other than local news, the Chronicle is hard to read. While I doubt an editorial change in direction to fairness is coming, hope springs eternal.
