Did you know that 1,218 people have filed to run for president? Two-hundred and thirty-four Democrats are registered to be write-ins, 164 Republicans are still running, 65 Libertarians, 23 Greens and numerous independents. I am thinking of writing Kanye West in; he will be reported as having been voted for, but a vote for a non-registered Donald Duck or George Washington would be thrown out.
Besides Kanye West who is for putting prayers back in schools and ending the numerous small wars that the U.S. finances, I will vote for Roger Roots, Libertarian, for Montana state auditor. I know Roger who is more open, honest and direct than a typical politician. Often politicians are closed-minded and elusive, and have hidden agenda to get to Washington for wealth and fame, but I know Roger is too principled for that.
I admit my ulterior motive is to see the political monopolies fold. The "Dems" and the "Dats" (Republicans) endlessly accusing each other of having inferior ideas has grown tedious. We are unique individuals. Any organization might as well give up trying to make us a crowd of crows walking on a party line.
