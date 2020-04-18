As the snow melts across the Gallatin Valley I am appalled at the amount of trash along the highways. In particular, there is a tremendous amount of trash on I-90 between Bozeman and Logan. I urge all parties to ensure that they cover the loads bound for the landfill at Logan so that they do not add to the unsightly mess.
The garbage along the roads mar the beauty of our home and I don’t like it; however, last Thursday I was encouraged to see some volunteers picking up trash on the west-bound lane of I-90 between Bozeman and Belgrade. I applaud those volunteers.
If there are others that want volunteer to clean up the highways they can contact the Montana Highway Department, 405-556-4700, for advice as well as signs and trash bags.
It’s our valley – let’s take care of it.
