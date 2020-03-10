I recently returned home from a three-month visit to Madison, Wis., where my new grandson lives. I rented an apartment in Madison and commuted daily by bicycle between my apartment and my grandson's house, eight miles each way, during the winter, even at night, on Madison's well-lit, snow-free bike routes. I wore reflective clothing, used bike lights, front and back, obeyed traffic rules. I rode a regular bike with regular tires, and I felt safe because Madison has created and nurtured a thriving bicycle culture where people of all ages commute by bicycle.
How do they do this? Years ago, the citizens of Madison committed to making it a priority. They built and maintain a network of paths across the city and its suburbs, dedicating clear lanes where space does not allow separate paths. The city clears bike paths of snow as quickly and thoroughly as it clears roads for motor vehicles. The traffic light system includes staggered bicycle crossing lights at critical intersections, coordinated with motor vehicle stoplights. Ample bike racks are provided around the city.
Each time I hear someone complain about congested parking in downtown Bozeman, I think of Madison. Each time a new subdivision sprouts up from the valley floor, I wonder why we don't demand a bike path connected it to existing paths. Each time I see a bicyclist struggling to ride a sloppy, icy or unplowed street, I wonder why this is not a priority in this town of health enthusiasts and concern for the environment?
Let's change the culture around bicycles in Bozeman. Plow the lanes, build and respect a safe, effective system. This is doable and a win/win/win undertaking, for individuals, for the community, for the planet.