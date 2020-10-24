Less taxes sounds like a great platform, but it does have consequences: less services.
There will be less money for public schools that are the heart and soul of Montana’s communities. Will this mean higher taxes to make up the difference? There will be less money for the Montana University System? Will this mean higher tuition at those schools? Will this additional cost deny Montana students an opportunity to further their education and get better paying jobs?
There will be less money to maintain and protect our public lands used by all Montanans. Will our public lands be sold to balance the budget? When millionaires evade paying their fair share of taxes, working people have to make up the difference. Much has been said about Montana values. No one has defined those values. I am pretty sure one of them is your word is your bond.
Actions speak louder than words. Think about that. Steve Bullock, Kathleen Williams and Mike Cooney have consistently supported public schools at all levels, public lands and our access to them, rural hospitals and our health care. Their word is their bond.
