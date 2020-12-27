As our state representatives prepare to meet in Helena this January, I am cognizant of the number of political leaders in our country and abroad who have contracted the coronavirus in past months.
Shouldn't our public representatives be considered essential workers and, as such, be eligible to receive the vaccine? They have consented to represent our interests. Is it not the public's responsibility to protect them from harm while they carry out our wishes?
