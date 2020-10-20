I grew up in Bozeman and lived here for 30 years before moving to Medford, Oregon. Medford was the pear capital of the world at that time and a truly beautiful place to live and raise a family. It felt like paradise until marijuana was legalized. After that, everything really did go to pot.
Things got so bad, I moved back to Bozeman in 2018. Only then did I understand why Montana is called “the last best place.”
Regrettably, I was among those who voted to legalize marijuana in Oregon. I thought it would help people who needed it for medical reasons, and I believed the less government intrusion into people’s private affairs the better. But trust me, it didn’t end up being a good thing.
If Initiative I-190 is passed by voters, you can expect pot shops to take over every vacant space in every town. You can also expect illegal drug use and criminal activity to increase. Things will go downhill fast, and then there will be no “last best place” to live for any of us.
If you don’t want Montana to be irreparably altered from the state you know and love, vote no on I-190.
