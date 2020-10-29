Montana is often represented as having one of the lowest crime rates in the U.S., yet we also have a higher incarceration rate than the national average.
Another aspect of Montana crime rates is racial disparity. Our state has the highest racial disparity in marijuana arrests in the nation, with African Americans being 9.6 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than caucasians. While eliminating this disparity requires a multi-faceted approach, one action which could be taken during this election is by voting yes on CI-118 and I-190, thereby legalizing recreational marijuana and no longer allowing it to be an excuse for unnecessarily incarcerating non-violent offenders.
This will also free up time and resources for our already strained law enforcement to focus on more pressing issues. Vote yes on CI-118 and I-190!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.