After reviewing the arguments for and against Constitutional Initiatives 190 and 118, initiatives to legalize adult use of marijuana and to establish a 21-year age restriction for access to marijuana, I am persuaded that these bills are carefully and thoughtfully constructed with the welfare of all parties taken into consideration.
One benefit of adopting these initiatives is their positive impact on people whose lives are upended by laws criminalizing marijuana. These laws have resulted in felony convictions and disproportionately severe sentences for nonviolent marijuana use by adults. Felons are often denied public services such as housing and food stamps, the right to vote and access to jobs. This tragic outcome has had a proportionally greater impact on people of color. Data from the ACLU found that Black people were 9.6 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people in Montana, despite similar rates of use. The initiatives would eliminate felony convictions for marijuana possession by adults and enable them to become contributing family members and citizens.
As concerns about racial injustice have risen we can protest non-violently by voting for Constitutional Initiatives 190 and 118.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.