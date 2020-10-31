There was an article in the Chronicle a few days ago discussing the tax and revenue benefits of legalizing marijuana. Is this really the issue? Personally I am worried about the effect of legalization of marijuana on our school-age children.
What are the social, psychological and other health issues of having a flood of easy to access drugs do to our kids? Is this what we want to encourage? The tax and revenue angle is an enticing distraction for this much more important question. Once legalized the drug will come in tinctures, edibles and other forms that are very hard to keep track of and would be simple to attain from older brothers and sisters. I feel there are dangers in all of this that need to be discussed and thought about carefully. If the government needs more tax money I think there are better ways to raise it. I urge you to vote no to the legalization of marijuana.
