Even if you are personally against the use of recreational marijuana, you cannot deny that legalizing cannabis will benefit the state of Montana. In order to help our state maintain a healthy economy, we should legalize cannabis by passing I-190 and CI-118.
These initiatives provide very specific revenue distribution to conservation efforts and allocate the rest to other services. Of the $130 million increase in tax revenue that would come from legalization, almost $65 million will go towards protecting our public lands, while the other funds will go towards health care, infrastructure, and education.
Legalizing recreational marijuana would benefit our state differently than others. These bills would allow veterans who may suffer from PTSD or chronic pain to be prescribed the treatments that benefit those most. As the law currently stands, the VA is prohibited from recommending medical marijuana as a treatment option, despite the fact that medical marijuana is legal in Montana.
Also Montana is tragically underfunded in areas like substance abuse, senior and disability and veterans services. These programs would all receive a portion of the tax revenue. For all these reasons and many more, Montanas elected officials and valued citizens must pass CI-118 and I-190 this fall.
