I want to bring attention to people leaving their “potty paper” (my name for it) very visible right off the trail. I absolutely hate seeing pieces of tissue or wipes in a pristine beautiful area visible right off the trail. Really?
Examples: I hiked to the top of Triple Tree Trail the other day. I was bursting with gratitude to see all of the beautiful wildflowers and gorgeous views. At the top, I passed the bench to start my traverse down the other part of the trail and there to my right were seven pieces of “potty paper” on the right in full view.
Last year I hiked to Hyalite Lake and went behind some trees to relieve myself and I must have seen 30 or 40 pieces of “potty paper.” How can people litter and how can they litter in such a beautiful place. What to do about more visitors on the trails and this potty paper epidemic? Please take along a little plastic resealable sandwich bag and carry out the “potty paper.”
The other issue I want to address is throwing out beer cans and other cans from a moving vehicle. I have loved riding my bicycle to Hyalite Reservoir, out to highway 191, and out Gooch Hill. From my bicycle, I can see all of the cans in the ditches and along the side of the road. Again, it is so frustrating to see such a beautiful landscape littered with mostly beer cans and some beer bottles. I usually take a back pack and pick up cans and bottles.
These two types of issues really affect the beauty of our amazing area. I want others to respect the landscape and love it!
