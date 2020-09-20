While the postmaster general undermines the services of the USPS, slowing down social security checks and vital medicine to our good Vets, Sen. Daines has remained silent. While the president disparages brave Montanans, who have fallen while serving the USA, Daines has remained silent.
When the Republican Party has a platform that includes transferring public lands to states which will inevitably lead to a sell off, Daines has remained silent.
When Republicans filed a lawsuit to kill the Affordable Care Act, giving 150,000 Montanans health insurance and protects pre-existing conditions, Daines voted to end it, more than once.
Critically, when the president knew early on about the deadly virus, and delayed critical measures, Daines has remained silent.
He is complicit in the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans, with no end in sight. No national plan of testing, tracing and isolation. No sorely needed stimulus. Daines has not taken the covid crisis seriously. He’s out of touch, doesn’t listen to Montanans. Sen. Daines has clearly chosen party loyalty instead of his higher duty to Montana.
Crisis brings out good leaders. Gov. Bullock has risen and kept us safe. Daines has failed Montana. Leadership matters, please vote for Gov. Steve Bullock, he works for all Montana.
