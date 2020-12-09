Soon to be ex-president Trump has forged a crank team of graduate scholars from Trump University Law School. These grads having been steeply involved in fraud and deceit are uniquely qualified to know it when they see it and to bring suit on Trump’s behalf.
Constitutional expert professor Alan Dershowitz opined that any competent lawyer would be a fool to be involved in this fraudulent trivialization of the law. Shortly thereafter Rudy Guliani filed his appearance as counsel for the plaintiffs.
Trump with fawning sycophants in tow, along with various other reality deniers have filed suit against England, its Parliament and the King and Queen. The suit alleges that the above parties conspired to suppress British voters from going to the polls in the recent U.S. election. The complaint further states that if they had the opportunity all Brits would opt to be Yanks and would thus be eligible to vote. Again the suit alleges that the fact that the Brits had earlier elected Boris Johnson is proof positive that they would have voted for Trump. And going to the same hair dresser is once again proof of something. As alternative relief Trump seeks to be named king.
Trump continues to raise funds to defray costs of fighting this good fight in spite of his claims that he is the third richest man in the U.S.( the first two are lying) and that he has already won the 2024 election.
The filing of the suit was marred by Giuliani’s collision with a men’s room attendant while looking for a towel to wipe off hair dye from his face. Giuliani is currently seeking tax advice as to the possibility of claiming a tax write off for his failed hairdo or just consider it a total loss.
