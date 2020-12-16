I read the Chronicle’s report of Democrats and Republicans clashing over safe protocols for the upcoming legislative session with interest. I thought, what could there be to clash over?
Our CDC, state health and government and counties officials have all made it very clear. Wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands. Teachers and students across the country do it. Health care professionals are begging us to follow the protocol. Our county and state offices are following the guidelines. Why would the Legislature need a panel to make decisions on the Legislature’s protocol?
Then I read on. Rep. Barry Usher “decried the use of masks, saying that ‘facts and science differ based on whatever Facebook lets you see.’” Really Mr. Usher? Facebook is how you stay informed as a state legislator? I’m appalled.
The article continues to quote Mr. Usher: “We have kowtowed to you all to give you the opportunity to be remote and be safe if you need to be, and you’re going to argue about these amendments? It’s ridiculous.” Really Mr. Usher? Kowtowed? Meaning excessively subservient? What happened to mutual respect? I’m appalled.
Mr. Usher is further quoted as saying, “Do what your constituents want you to do, because I can tell you my constituents laugh if I bring up masks in the room.” Really Mr. Usher? Your moral fiber bends toward avoiding others laughing at you? I’m appalled.
I’m also quite certain that many of your constituents believe that following the guidelines that others in the world, our nation, our state and counties are following, is a good idea to stop the rapid spreading of the virus that is killing so many. By the way, did you know that "kowtow" comes from an ancient Chinese word? You probably won’t want to use it in the future.
