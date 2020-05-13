Science has a long pedigree. Its first stages, thousands of years ago in the ancient Middle East, were marked by systematic observations of the natural world. Applied science appeared early on with pottery and metallurgy: brass, bronze, and steel.
Ancient Greeks developed theories of the atom, made advances in mathematics (Pythagoras: geometry) and the natural sciences, leading to empirical analyses of phenomena (Aristotle) that eventually led to geography, zoology, and botany. The Greeks also furthered advances in astronomy, medicine (Hippocrates), mathematics (Euclid and Archimedes), and the taxonomy of plants and animals (Theophrastus). The Chinese developed the compass (11th century) and seismology. Earlier they had made many major advances in the applied sciences. To our utter dismay, they also invented gunpowder.
What is known as the scientific method developed in the Middle Ages. Briefly it follows this scheme: pose a question (the hypothesis); gather evidence and do background research. Follow up with experimental testing; revise the hypothesis if necessary and draw a conclusion. Much later, what has gone before may be upended by further research and a new paradigm established.
I wonder where all this has led us to. Certainly not to the unscientific man in the White House. What has he done? He rejected the findings of the National Climate Assessment; sidelined or removed scientists at the Department of the Interior, the Center for Disease Control, and the Board of Scientific Counselors. He intentionally blinded himself to evidence of climate change: melting of sea ice, polar icecaps, permafrost, and glaciers; rising sea levels; rising world temperatures; floods, droughts, fires, more severe hurricanes and tornadoes, etc.
I am afraid we have a yellow-crested babbler (a distant cousin of the yellow-breasted warbler) tweeting nonsense from the White House. What marks these posts? A world without science. Heaven help us!
