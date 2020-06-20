I write this letter in response to a farmer shooting a dog in his family’s field. The Montana Supreme Court, cites imminent harm as being required for the justified killing of a dog. Trek V. Moos, 1946, states “… it is necessary to show that the danger from (a dog’s) attack was imminent at the time, and that injury could not otherwise have been prevented.” “Unquestionably our laws afford to all the right to the employment of all reasonable means for the protection of their lives, homes, and properties. Such right, however, is not to be used as a pretext for the wanton destruction of trespassing animals, whose depredations might otherwise be reasonably prevented or discouraged.”
Here is the statute: Montana State Law. Title 81. Livestock. Chapter 7. Predatory Animal Control. Part 4. Dogs. 81-7-401,402,403. The dog shot west of Three Forks was not disturbing livestock. Nor was he a chronic offender. Sane people do not laugh after shooting a dog. It is a grim task if it is required. As neighbors, we need to give each other grace. Rural areas are a mix of housing and agriculture. Do we want ranching and farming to be sustainable in southwest Montana?
Building good relations between the people calling an area home reduces stress and builds empathy and patience. Cows get out on county roads. It is not a matter of if, but when. They break through fences into neighbors’ yards, crops and pastures. Gates get bumped or left open. Dogs fall off pickup trucks and head home. Farm equipment moves down highways and county roads to fields miles apart. We need patience. Lack of respect from people in agriculture for their rural neighbors causes a boomerang effect. It creates problems that affect public perceptions of agriculture. Be kind.
