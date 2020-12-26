I had the privilege of participating in the Hanukah Motorcade organized by Rabbi Chaim Bruk of Chabad Lubovitch and would like to extend a huge shout-out to Sheriff Brian Gootkin and the fantastically trained deputies who accompanied us.
I haven't been so impressed in a very long time: The brilliantly executed coordination of the deputies in the four vehicles was of the highest caliber and the almost 90-minute event went off without a hitch. Kudos to all involved.
