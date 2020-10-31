On Sept. 10, I was involved in an auto accident on North 19th; both vehicles had serious damage. I called 911 and two officers arrived, officers Jenkins and another officer.
They both were very professional and helpful. One helped me change my tire so my auto could be moved. The Bozeman Police Department has done a very good job training their officers. They help ensure that this city is a great and safe place for families, especially children to live.
I feel the police department should be funded even more than they already are. Well done, Bozeman Police Department.
