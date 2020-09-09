I’m writing to urge my neighbors in House District 65 (northwest Bozeman) to vote for Kelly Kortum. I am excited to cast my ballot for Kelly because:
He believes in science and champions good public health policy. Both of those are critical to our literal survival right now.
Kelly wants to invest in Montana’s communities through our public schools and infrastructure. As the mom of a high school senior, I appreciate his commitment to ensuring that young people have opportunities not just to stay in Montana but to thrive here.
Kelly is committed to getting things done. He grew up working class in the small town of Ekalaka, so he understands Montana’s rural and urban areas. He can bridge the divides that hinder progress during Montana’s short legislative term.
Finally, as an IT professional who got his start as a teenager helping neighbors with their computers, Kelly has insights into the human side of the tech sector--at a time when access to digital resources and affordable, high-speed internet has never been more important. We need leaders in Helena who understand and embrace technology.
Please join me in sending Kelly Kortum to represent us in Helena.
