I support Kelly Kortum for House District 65. Kelly will advocate for policies critical to younger people starting their careers or college such as affordable housing, student loan debt, jobs that pay living wages.
Kelly knows masks are key to lowering COVID cases and protecting high risk Montanans. By comparison, his opponent, Jolene Crum, believes that the mask mandate violates part of the Nuremberg Code. Really! She believes Bill Gates is “pressuring governmental leaders to keep things weird until his vaccine is ready.” Her campaign literature questions the need for vaccines at all! It’s all there on her website.
Kelly Kortum’s views are grounded in reality. He supports vaccines for the health of the community. He believes that all Montanans deserve affordable health care. He supports Medicaid expansion because it provides health care to 90,000 Montanans and has saved our rural hospitals. He believes our public tax dollars should go to public-schools as the best possible investment in our young people.
Kelly also believes that net neutrality is essential for our economy, education, and our daily lives. Think about how essential the internet has been during the pandemic.
I encourage you to vote for Kelly Kortum for House District 65
