Kelly Kortum is an authentic human being running for HD65. He is passionate about protecting our voting rights, holding government accountable to us, and defending and expanding healthcare coverage for all Montanans.
Kelly is a tireless advocate for net neutrality. Sometimes difficult to understand, it is a battle fought on behalf of Main Street America. We need leaders who recognize the importance of this fight so that Montana businesses may compete and thrive in the coming years. Kelly Kortum is a leader for this time.
If you have talked with Kelly, you would recognize that he listens closely to what you say. He cares deeply about what impacts you and your family. And he thinks about how the state Legislature is working for or against your interests. Now more than ever, we need leaders in Helena who have empathy, understanding, and the drive to make Montana a better place for all. Kelly Kortum is a leader for our time.
Kelly Kortum is the candidate that we should all be so fortunate to send to the Legislature to represent us.
