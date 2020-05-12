Primary election ballots are going to be in your mailbox soon. I commend a vote for Austin Knudsen for Montana attorney general.
I had the good pleasure of serving three terms with him in the House of Representatives. Two of those terms, Austin Knudsen was speaker of the House. He conducted business in an impartial manner. He is consistent in his limited government principles and a man of his word. Austin has a deep appreciation for the Montana way of life due in large part to his family’s roots. He was raised, and still lives on, the family ranch in eastern Montana. Austin is a Montana man through and through.
I am confident that Austin Knudsen will serve us well as attorney general. Please join me in voting for Austin Knudsen.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.