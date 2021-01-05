I wish to thank all the people who on Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, stopped to help after my husband fell and had blood running down his face. One of you called 911, and the police, who we didn't need, answered the call immediately. The paramedics arrived and they too were most kind, even though I declined their services. The staff in the ER at Bozeman Health Deaconness Hospital was both efficient and thorough.
It is so good to know that kindness and caring of strangers are alive and well in Bozeman even in this difficult time for all.
We wish all of you a happy and healthy New Year.
