In a community where giving of time is more the rule than the exception, Kevin Black stands out as an example of what is amazing about Bozeman. He gives generously of his time to several organizations which include the chamber, Green Coats, Lions, and the Gallatin Valley Tournament Committee, to name a few.
He has served for several years on the Bozeman Schools Foundation and is currently serving on the transition committee for the high schools. In any and all of the activities I have been associated with Kevin, he is a forward-looking thinker, problem solver and calming team member.
Kevin is a great listener, but is also adept at assembling facts and creating the best outcome possible. Everyone who runs for the school board is typically a good person with good intentions. I would expect that both of Kevin’s election opponents possess’ some of these qualities. But I truly believe Kevin has the best interests of the kids and community in making decisions. He is extremely well connected in our community and call upon a wealth of knowledge if needed to clarify or help develop a solution to any problem.
Without any hesitancy I highly recommend that you vote for Kevin Black for the Bozeman School Board.
