We are a community with many caring members and Cross Cut is one of them. They have invited the public to use their trails after they decided to close for the season early. The trails are beautifully groomed and it is so nice to cross-country ski in the mountains.
The parking lot fills quickly each time I have come and I enjoy hearing the sounds of children and families and individuals who seem so happy to be outdoors. Everyone keeps their “social distance” too. This is a wonderful gift to the community especially in these challenging times. Thanks again!