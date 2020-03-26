As we watch the spectacle of our political leaders in Washington try to address the rapidly spreading coronavirus it becomes apparent that some of them do not have the public’s best interest at hand.
The current stimulus bill is being delayed by Democrat politicians who have inserted items in the bill which have absolutely nothing to do with reining in the virus and providing much needed support to the medical community. Certain parties inserted items dealing with carbon emissions, funding for the arts, etc.
This has resulted in no action on behalf of our politicians. The current bill was a bipartisan effort until Nancy Pelosi and her Senate counterpart Chuck Schumer decided to put politics in front of the needs of the public. Montana’s Democrat senator, Jon Tester, fell right in line with Schumer and Pelosi ignoring common sense and the people of Montana and siding with the nonsensical side of the party.
His mantra followed that of Elizabeth Warren-slush fund for big corporations. Providing support for America’s major businesses is not a slush fund. Would he let Ford, GM, Boeing go under and thus delete hundreds of thousands of jobs from the economy because of his unquestioning loyalty to Mr. Schumer and Ms. Pelosi?
I doubt either of these two has ever been to Montana and they certainly do not share Montana values.
If, God forbid, any of us is stricken with the virus and needs a ventilator and none is available because funding was delayed because of carbon emission standards for airlines we will have Jon Tester to thank for our situation.