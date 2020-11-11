The article on Oct. 28 about the Montana Supreme Court race between Mike Black and Laurie McKinnon states that the court "reviews legal appeals that claim a decision or action is unfair, wrong or unconstitutional."
That expansive view of the role of the courts is only two-thirds correct if we are committed to the rule of law. The one-third that is wrong - judging fairness - contributes to the public's perception that our courts have become politicized. If a judge determines that a decision or action is legally correct and constitutional, it is not his or her business to judge whether or not the result is fair.
That is the business of the political branches of government. Judges who take it upon themselves to invalidate decisions and actions they perceive to be unfair unavoidably rule on the basis of their personal values, not the law.
