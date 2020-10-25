One of the most important nominations by a president is that of a federal judge or a federal justice. The basis for making such nomination is crucial.
The federal Supreme Court rules on cases that affect many aspects of our lives. The justices have a life-time appointment and can impact the court for many decades. There have been fewer than 120 Supreme Court justices in the history of the United States.
Federal district and appellate court judges also make decisions that can greatly influence our society.
Whether a justice or judge believes in ruling according to the intent of the written law or their own desires is the lynch-pin of the value of their nomination.
It is the obligation of the judiciary to enforce the written law by preexisting legal rules, and to interpret it in accordance with the intended meaning without reference to personal whims or individual conceptions of justice, and to not have a bias judgment for the bribes of the rich or the needs of the poor.
Too often judiciary members are influenced by public opinion, which tends to be emotional and capricious, based on half-truths, and listen to witnesses who are not subject to cross-examination.
They also have a tendency to look only to the immediate effects of a decision and ignore the long-run implications, while attempting to cloak rewriting the written law with an air of legitimacy.
Many “dissents” (disagreements with the majority’s decision) lament the court not having rewritten the law.
“We the people” must urge our future presidents to nominate justices and judges who are committed to interpreting law according to the intended meaning and who avoid personal desire interpretations, so that those nominated can be vehicles for maintaining our constitutional liberties, and our individual achievements.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.