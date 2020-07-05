We cab halt the COVID spread! How? If 80% of Bozeman wears a mask when social distancing is not possible, we can stop COVID! We can protect the health of our family and friends, and our community. Each mask worn by one person, collectively, could generate thousands to our economy if we avoid further shutdowns, and if people feel safer to venture out. Bozeman can do it!
We can recreate Bozeman as an 80% masker community. First, I would like to invite everyone to join the effort. To that end, I have logo stickers for masks to increase awareness. Contact me at bozeman80percentmaskers@gmail.com: If you are a part of a civic group, church, club, interested individual, or business owner, and would like stickers; if you would like to place a mask-promoting poster on your website or would like a printed version to post in your business; if you would like to support this effort in any way.
Do you need a mask? If you want to make masks for yourself, friends or others who may need masks, there are many easy options, sewn and no-sew, that I can suggest. Many local businesses sell masks and some have converted to mask making operations—support our economy by supporting them.
If enough of us wear masks until conditions improve, we can get out there and continue to shop, eat, go about our lives, and support our local economy. We cannot stop the spread and restore confidence unless enough of us are in masks to cut down the transmission rate. Forewarned by data from elsewhere, we don't have to learn the hard way.
