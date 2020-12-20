Steve Johnson, a Bozeman School District employee, is retiring after nearly 35 years serving the families, students and teachers of our town. I watched Steve at work when I had the honor of serving as a member of the contract negotiation team representing teachers.
At the center of every negotiation was an interest in what is good for students. Steve understood that this meant seeking a common vision of what is right for teachers and families. He was open and transparent. His decades of experience with the complexities of school finance and institutional knowledge of the intent of past decisions guided the group to deeper understandings.
He has overseen many difficult issues associated with a growing district with a patience, listening deeply to every interest. If you have experienced the positive impact of our schools on our community, join me in tipping my hat to this tireless advocate of public education for the benefit of kids.
