As most whites with no exposure to Blacks, we grew up with provincial racist attitudes. This changed when I befriended Black doctors, nurses, aids, sheriffs, and patients and realized that they ate, drank, slept, loved, laughed, cried, worried, rejoiced and worked like the rest of us.
Fifty years ago, two years after MLK and Robert Kennedy were assassinated, we adopted our son (father-Black, mother-white). We had room for another child to love, and also responded to an article in the Lutheran women’s magazine, SCOPE, featuring the peace picture of a Black and a white baby reaching for each other. There were letters about “mongrelizing the race” and “placing your child next to a cobra.”
We first became aware of our son being called “n-word” when friends caring for him heard someone in a café exclaim, “That kid’s a “n-word.” It occurred other times, though he said he could handle it. He excelled in three sports, music and did drama, was kind, easy going and well liked. It’s easy to brag when it’s not your genes. He was good for Whitefish as well as our friends and family.
Six years ago my barber informed me of a Bozeman pastor complaining about our “n-word president” during a haircut. We often lift our values to the world while complaining about other nation’s human right’s abuses. Yet we are blind to our record of Black abuse, treatment of veterans, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and concern for the poor. Our treatment of Indians, Chinese, and internment of Japanese Americans during WWII is shameful.
We like worshipping Jesus in church, then forget he wants us to love God as others and ourselves—to follow him in treatment of planet and each other.
