Because we have witnessed militarized police officers nationwide repeatedly attacking peaceful protestors, we believe it is time to demilitarize our own police force. The Bozeman Police are not part of a military unit, they are our neighbors. They are civilians, just like us.
Therefore, we ask the city commission, in concert with the Bozeman Police Department, to divest itself of the BearCat it purchased in 2014 (notably without the blessing of the commission).
Ownership of this vehicle clearly goes against the police department’s stated objectives to:
“Provide assistance to those who cannot care for themselves or those in danger of physical harm.” “Develop positive programs, in partnership with the members of our community, to address public safety issues through community engagement and outreach.” We were unable to find a detailed budget of the Bozeman PD, so it is unclear how much the use and upkeep of this vehicle costs the citizens of Bozeman each year.
The police force is effective when they are seen as a legitimate use of force, and are trusted by the people they are sworn to serve and protect. By owning and using a military grade BearCat vehicle, an unnecessary wedge is driven between the members of the police department and the rest of the civilian population. We are all each other’s neighbors, police officers included.
The Bozeman PD has a moral obligation to the people of Bozeman to fully demilitarize its all civilian workforce. To this end, we also ask that the city commission determine whether or not the Bozeman PD has procured any other items through the 1033 program, and report back to the citizens of Bozeman on your findings within six months.
MichaelAnne Beighley and Shannon Willoughby
Bozeman