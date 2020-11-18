Both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable have recognized the election of Joseph Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice-president.
The chamber's CEO Thomas J. Donohue stated on Nov 7: “We congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on having been declared the winners in this historic election." The Business Roundtable stated on 11/7: "We look forward to working with the incoming Biden Administration and all federal and state policymakers."
These pillars of the American business community recognize the election results were decisive and unequivocal. Is it too much to ask the Republican leadership - and our own Sen. Daines - to please join their beloved business community and accept the reality of the Biden-Harris victory? Our current problems are too great for a large part of the Republican Party and its followers to continue dwelling in their make-believe world of a "stolen election."
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.