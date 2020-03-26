Usually, we can go about our lives without thinking about death. Now it’s taking over the headlines and our thoughts.
Death itself is a completely natural process. The cells in our body are programmed to die in in order to keep us alive. It is not death itself but the fear of the death which is so troubling to us. An action motivated by fear is completely different than an action motivated by love. This is an important distinction all humans need to make.
We need to take precautions not out of fear but because we love our communities that much. This virus reminds us not only of our mortality but also of our interconnected nature. We cannot forget that we are not islands, our lives are interwoven. Even while physical closeness is detrimental, our shared soul can overcome physical boundaries.
Because we share the same consciousness, we have this incredible ability to love one another, to expand our sense of self across individual souls. Fear is nothing next to love, and death without fear is no longer the enemy. Our lives have paused, yet this disruption gives us the chance to reexamine what is important to us. What is my life purpose? What truly matters to me? These are the questions we need to be asking right now.
The acknowledgement of our finite existence can give us a sense of urgency to live more intentionally. The awareness of death without overwhelming fear is actually our greatest guide to discovering the meaning of our lives and keeping it the focus. We can mitigate our fear with love. We need to ask ourselves what’s important every morning, and live each day acting out of love for one another. When all else is uncertain, we can always find peace in love.